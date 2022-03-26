Menu

Crime

Amber Alert issued for two children in northern British Columbia

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 26, 2022 2:55 pm
Police in British Columbia have issued an Amber Alert for two children missing from Fort St. John. View image in full screen
Police in British Columbia have issued an Amber Alert for two children missing from Fort St. John. RCMP

RCMP in Fort St. John, B.C., have issued an Amber Alert for two children, possibly travelling with their mother and father.

Police are looking for four-year-old Liam Ballamy and 10-month-old Myra Ballamy, along with Dawn Ballamy, 23, and Jason Dalrympmle, 36.

Police say Dalrymple is the suspect.

The four are believed to be travelling in an olive-green 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee with B.C. licence plate HT1-84A.

The group was last seen in the area of 8919 91st St., in Fort St. John.

Anyone who sees them is asked not to approach and to call 911 immediately.

Liam Ballamy is described as four feet tall and 40 pounds, with short, brown hair. Myra Ballamy is described as two feet tall and 25 pounds, with blue eyes and very light hair.

Dawn Ballamy is described as 5-5 and 110 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Jason Dalrymple is described as having blue eyes, a moustache and goatee and a balding head. Police say he often wears hats or toques.

