10-20 cm of snow on its way for London, Ont. and area: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for London, Ont., and the surrounding area beginning Saturday evening through Monday.

Meteorologists say the area can expect 10 to 20 cm of snow by Monday and winds gusting up to 60 km/h, causing blowing snow.

“Lake effect snow will develop (Saturday) evening as cold arctic air floods into southern Ontario,” a statement from Environment Canada read.

“The snow is expected to last into Monday … Lake effect bands may temporarily move out of the area Sunday afternoon before returning in the evening or overnight.”

Environment Canada is forecasting a low of -7 C Saturday evening, a high of -7 C on Sunday and a low of -11 C Sunday evening.

