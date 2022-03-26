SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc tests positive for COVID-19

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted March 26, 2022 9:44 am
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc speaks during a news conference Tuesday October 6, 2020 in Ottawa. LeBlanc says he has tested positive for COVID-19. View image in full screen
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc speaks during a news conference Tuesday October 6, 2020 in Ottawa. LeBlanc says he has tested positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Dominic LeBlanc, the federal minister for Intergovernmental Affairs and the member of Parliament for the New Brunswick riding of Beauséjour, has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet Friday evening, LeBlanc said he tested positive on a rapid test and his symptoms were mild.

“I am fully vaccinated and received two booster doses,” he said. “In keeping with public health guidelines, I will be isolating and working from home.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to the tweet, saying: “Sorry to hear that, my friend – take good care of yourself.”

LeBlanc has represented the Beauséjour riding since 2000, when he was first elected.

He has served in a number of cabinet roles, including minister of intergovernmental and northern affairs and internal trade, minister of fisheries, oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, and leader of the government in the House of Commons.

