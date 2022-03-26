Hamilton police investigate downtown shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a late-night shooting in Hamilton’s downtown core.

Investigators say one person was been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a residence was targeted by two men.

Hamilton Police say they were called to the area of Margaret Street at Main Street W., at approximately 11 p.m. Friday.

Police add that the suspects fled in a white vehicle, and they are looking for two males in their mid to late 20s.

Residents in the area are asked to review their security surveillance cameras, from around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist police with this investigation is asked to contact Det. Jack Higginbottom by calling (905)546-3816, or the duty officer at (905) 546-4725.

