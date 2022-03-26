Menu

Crime

Hamilton police investigate downtown shooting

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted March 26, 2022 8:52 am
Hamilton police say one person has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting late Friday night. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say one person has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting late Friday night. Global News

Police are investigating a late-night shooting in Hamilton’s downtown core.

Investigators say one person was been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a residence was targeted by two men.

Hamilton Police say they were called to the area of Margaret Street at Main Street W., at approximately 11 p.m. Friday.

Trending Stories

Police add that the suspects fled in a white vehicle, and they are looking for two males in their mid to late 20s.

Residents in the area are asked to review their security surveillance cameras, from around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist police with this investigation is asked to contact Det. Jack Higginbottom by calling (905)546-3816, or the duty officer at (905) 546-4725.

