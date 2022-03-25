Menu

Consumer

Items recalled from Winnipeg bakery due to possible salmonella contamination

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted March 25, 2022 10:19 pm
One of the items recalled from Jimel's Bakery and Food Products.
One of the items recalled from Jimel's Bakery and Food Products. Government of Canada

A number of items from a Winnipeg bakery have been recalled due to a possible salmonella contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says brand-baked goods from Jimel’s Bakery and Food Products may have been contaminated due to a  rodent infestation.

Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections from salmonella, according to the CFIA.

Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

For a full list of the items, visit the link below:

Jimel’s Bakery brand baked goods recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination from rodent infestation – Canada.ca

