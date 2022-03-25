Vancouver Ukrainian Orthodox church to hold vigil Friday

Send this page to someone via email

A East Vancouver Ukrainian church is hosting a candlelight vigil Friday evening amid the escalating war in Ukraine.

In an effort to rally public support and raise funds to help those in need in the Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedra on East 10th Avenue has asked for a turnout of support and prayers.

Read more: Petition calls for Canada Post to print a Ukraine relief charity stamp

“We pray for the safety of Ukrainians in their homeland — the innocent who just want Peace,” read the church’s online message. “We stand in solidarity with the people in Ukraine!”

The vigil comes just over a month after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, as fighting continues amidst a developing humanitarian crisis.

Story continues below advertisement

The church requests cash donations of $5 with proceeds going to the Ukrainian Canadian Congress for humanitarian relief efforts in addition to the Maple Hope Foundation and Canadian Red Cross Ukrainian Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.

2:24 A candlelight vigil is planned for this weekend in Kelowna to remember the people killed in Ukraine A candlelight vigil is planned for this weekend in Kelowna to remember the people killed in Ukraine