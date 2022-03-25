Menu

Canada

City of Saskatoon: Pothole repair has begun

By Montana Getty Global News
Posted March 25, 2022 7:05 pm
City of Saskatoon: Pothole repair has begun - image View image in full screen
Twitter/City of Vancouver

The snow disappears from Saskatoon roadways and the potholes almost instantly replace it.

Although according to courier driver, Savannah Koski, it’s nothing new.

“I drive all day and they are constantly everywhere,” said Koski.

Read more: Award-winning artificial intelligence scans Durham, Ont. roads to fill potholes

Many drivers either dangerously swerve between lanes to miss them, like Don Chormonitz. “I’m watchin, I’m swervin’ ’em,” he said.

Or they wince at the sound their vehicle makes when they hit them.

City of Saskatoon Roadways Manager Tracy Danielson said they do have a plan in place to combat the pits in the pavement.

Read more: Saskatoon prepares for melting snow, potholes as city makes transition to spring

“This is the time of year where lots of potholes are created and so our target is to address those priority locations within a few days but we’ll be doing pothole repairs all throughout the spring summer and into the fall,” said Danielson.

The city budgets around $4 million annually just for pothole repair.

Read more: Here’s why potholes form — and why you should avoid them

“I hope they do it right, because they never do it right as far as I’m concerned,” said concerned driver, Len Holynski.

Saskatoon residents can go to the city’s website or use their app to report a pothole at any time.

Click to play video: 'Spring road maintenance underway in Saskatchewan cities' Spring road maintenance underway in Saskatchewan cities
Spring road maintenance underway in Saskatchewan cities
