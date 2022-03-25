75-year-old pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver in Toronto home after 5 weeks in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Ilde Fagioli chokes back tears as she recalls the morning of Feb. 10 when she made her daily walk to the Cavallino Sports Cafe which she and her husband own.

The 75-year-old was crossing The Queensway at Taymall Avenue on a green light from south to north just after 6 a.m. when a westbound vehicle struck her on her right side, causing her to fall to the ground.

Fagioli said a few minutes later, a man walked up to her and asked her if she was OK. He handed her her purse, which had fallen, and she asked for help. The man then walked away, saying something about having to go to work.

A woman walking a dog came up a short time later and carefully helped Fagioli up and walked her to the family’s cafe a few blocks away, before calling police.

Fagioli spent nearly five weeks in hospital. She had suffered seven broken ribs and a broken bone in her back.

Investigators later told Fagioli that the man who approached her while she was in distress after being struck was the driver who hit her. At first, detectives thought they were dealing with a person injury collision but video surveillance shows this was a fail to remain collision.

On Friday, police released a grainy image of the suspect, described as a man wearing dark clothing smoking a cigarette. The suspect vehicle is described as a 2007-2010 Hyundai Santa Fe that is silver or grey.

Fagioli’s husband said he is thankful his wife of 53 years is finally home though he knows she still suffers from pain.

“I feel very upset. Five weeks in hospital. I thought maybe she’s not going to make it,” Pancrazio Fagioli cried.

The victim’s granddaughter who canvassed the area of The Queensway and Taymall Avenue for security video said she was anxious to understand how Fagioli was hurt. When she learned the suspect had stopped and spoken to her grandmother before leaving her on the side of the road, she was upset. “How can you do that? How do you just drive off?” said Vanessa Fagioli.

Investigators are asking local residents, businesses and drivers who may have security or dashcam footage of the area or the incident to call Toronto police traffic services at 416-808-1900.