August 14, 2018 6:29 am
Updated: August 14, 2018 7:16 am

Man dead after hit-and-run in Etobicoke

WATCH: One man is dead after a hit-and-run in Etobicoke, Ont. late Monday night. Police were on scene after initially responding to a call of gunshots, but found a pedestrian struck by a vehicle when they arrived.

A 48-year-old man is dead following a hit-and-run in Etobicoke late Monday night.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. at Ninth Street and Garnett Janes Road near Lake Shore Boulevard and Islington Avenue.

Toronto police said they originally responded to a call of gunshots, but officers arrived and determined a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle which fled the scene.

Police said the victim was found on the street and rushed to hospital where he later died.

Authorities said the vehicle, described as a grey four-door sedan, was located near Sixth Street and Lake Shore Boulevard not too far from the collision. A 40-year-old man is in custody.

