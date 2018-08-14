Man dead after hit-and-run in Etobicoke

A 48-year-old man is dead following a hit-and-run in Etobicoke late Monday night.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. at Ninth Street and Garnett Janes Road near Lake Shore Boulevard and Islington Avenue.

Toronto police said they originally responded to a call of gunshots, but officers arrived and determined a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle which fled the scene.

READ MORE: Driver charged in fatal Toronto hit-and-run spends 30th birthday behind bars

Police said the victim was found on the street and rushed to hospital where he later died.

Authorities said the vehicle, described as a grey four-door sedan, was located near Sixth Street and Lake Shore Boulevard not too far from the collision. A 40-year-old man is in custody.

Suspect vehicle with damage to right side being towed from sixth/lakeshore. 40-yr-old man now in custody in fatal fail to remain collision that killed 48-yr-old man at ninth/lakeshore last night. Live updates on @morningshowto pic.twitter.com/ZEKFinRvy2 — Marianne Dimain (@MDimainGlobal) August 14, 2018