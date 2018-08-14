Man dead after hit-and-run in Etobicoke

A 48-year-old man is dead following a hit-and-run in Etobicoke late Monday night.
The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. at Ninth Street and Garnett Janes Road near Lake Shore Boulevard and Islington Avenue.
Toronto police said they originally responded to a call of gunshots, but officers arrived and determined a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle which fled the scene.
Police said the victim was found on the street and rushed to hospital where he later died.
Authorities said the vehicle, described as a grey four-door sedan, was located near Sixth Street and Lake Shore Boulevard not too far from the collision. A 40-year-old man is in custody.
