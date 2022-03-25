Menu

Economy

Peterborough 2021 Sunshine List led by hospital president and CEO, former MOH and city’s CAO

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 25, 2022 5:53 pm
Among the top public-sector employees in 2021 in Peterborough were, clockwise Dr. Peter McLaughlin, Sandra Clancy, Dr. Rosana Salvaterra and former police chief Scott Gilbert. View image in full screen
Among the top public-sector employees in 2021 in Peterborough were, clockwise Dr. Peter McLaughlin, Sandra Clancy, Dr. Rosana Salvaterra and former police chief Scott Gilbert. File

Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s president and CEO was city’s highest paid public-sector employee in 2021, according to provincial data released late Friday afternoon.

The data is featured in the Ontario government’s annual public-sector salary disclosure list. The so-called “Sunshine List” features all public-sector employees who earned more than $100,000 in 2021.

Read more: Here’s how much money some politicians in Ontario made last year

PRHC president and CEO Dr. Peter McLaughlin earned $392,000 with no taxable benefits reported. In 2020, his salary was $380,000 salary (with $12,000 in taxable benefits) and in 2019 was $379,999.91 ($12,000 taxable benefits).

Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, Peterborough Public Health’s medical officer of health until her retirement in September 2021, had the city’s second-highest public-sector employee salary at $371,321.69 (with $14,443.20 in taxable benefits). In 2020 she earned $334,173.20.

Rounding out the top salaries among public-sector employees in the city are:

  • Sandra Clancy, City of Peterborough’s chief administrative officer: $298,408.52  — up from $203,608.86 in 2020.
  • Matthew Snyder, PRHC senior vice-president and chief human resources officer: $270,548.70  — up from $230,000.68 in 2020.
  • Scott Gilbert, retired police chief of the Peterborough Police Service: $234,374.99 — up from $224,839.81 in 2020. Gilbert retired in February 2022.
  • Cheryl Coombes, PRHC vice-president, Katherine Farnell, PRHC executive vice-president and Brenda Weir,  PRHC executive vice-president and chief nursing executive: Each earned $230,001.20

Tim Farquharson, who served as deputy police chief in 2021, earned $216,685.23 in the role. He was named acting police chief following Gilbert’s retirement until a replacement can be named.

Peterborough Fire Services fire chief Chris Snetsinger earned $160,595.80 in 2021 — up from $156,973.18 reported in 2020.

At Trent University, president and vice-chancellor Dr. Leo Groarke earned $305,000.80 in 2021, down from $316,731.60 reported in 2020. Fleming College president Maureen Adamson earned $281,538.92 in 2021, down from $292,367.34 reported in 2020.

According to the disclosure list, 1,175 individuals were associated with Peterborough in 2021.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
