COVID-19: Peterborough active cases climb to 168, outbreak declared at Springdale Country Manor

Peterborough Public Health reported 52 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and a new outbreak over the last 48 hours, according to data released late Friday afternoon.

No case update was issued on Thursday. The health unit’s COVID-19 tracker, issued around 4:17 p.m., reported the following data for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Deaths: 61 — unchanged since Friday, March 18, when two deaths were reported. On March 11, the health unit removed three reported deaths early in the pandemic from its database due to a change in provincial methodology reporting.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 52 since the Wednesday, March 23 update.

PCR lab-confirmed active cases: 168 — up from 157 reported on Wednesday and 131 on Monday. The health unit notes the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 6,057 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Friday afternoon reported 11 inpatients — down from 13 on Wednesday. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

The health unit on Friday reported 234 cumulative hospitalized cases (six more since Monday) since the pandemic’s beginning and 35 cases (unchanged) have been admitted to an intensive care unit since March 2020.

Resolved cases: 41 more since Wednesday. The 5,787 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 96.7 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Clinics/testing: The health unit updates its list on its website of clinics offering first, second and third vaccine doses for youth ages 12 to 17 and adults, as well as first doses for children aged five to 11. Walk-ins are available for any eligible age or dose at the Healthy Planet Arena in Peterborough.

Walk-in clinics will be also be held every Wednesday in March at the Peterborough Public Library from noon to 6 p.m. for first, second and booster doses. Residents eligible for a fourth dose can also walk in.

All other sites require appointments to be booked on Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Vaccination

Daily updates are posted on the COVID-19 tracker. Of note, 332,908 have been administered since Jan. 26, 2021 — 103 additional doses since Wednesday’s update.

Eligible residents (ages five and up): 87.2 per cent have one dose; 84.2 per cent have two doses and 55.1 per cent have three doses.

87.2 per cent have one dose; 84.2 per cent have two doses and 55.1 per cent have three doses. Adults (age 18 and up): 90 per cent have one dose; 88.1 per cent have two doses and 62.3 per cent have three doses.

90 per cent have one dose; 88.1 per cent have two doses and 62.3 per cent have three doses. Older adults (age 70 and up): 100 per cent have two doses; 89.7 per cent have three doses.

100 per cent have two doses; 89.7 per cent have three doses. Youth (ages five to 11): 56 per cent have one dose and 38.7 per cent have two doses.

56 per cent have one dose and 38.7 per cent have two doses. Youth (ages 12 to 17): 83.4 per cent have one dose, 80.4 per cent have two doses and 16.3 per cent have three doses

83.4 per cent have one dose, 80.4 per cent have two doses and 16.3 per cent have three doses Doses: 123,579 residents have received a first dose (+7) while 119,184 (+15) have received two doses and 78,054 have received a third (booster) dose (+70).

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.

Rapid antigen tests: Pharmacies and grocery retailers in Peterborough and Peterborough County are offering kits. Visit the government’s website for updated availability.

3 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are required to be considered fully vaccinated. Attend a local walk-in clinic to receive your COVID-19 vaccine. Learn more at https://t.co/fWMqTEO6w6 pic.twitter.com/vHwRphXFmj — Ptbo Public Health (@Ptbohealth) March 25, 2022

Outbreaks

A new outbreak was declared Friday at Springdale Country Manor long-term care on Clifford Line in Peterborough. Details not immediately available. Global News Peterborough has reached out to the home for details.

The outbreak declared March 3 at Princess Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough was reported resolved on Thursday.

Other active outbreaks:

Congregate living facility (no. 29) in Peterborough: Declared March 22.

(no. 29) in Peterborough: Declared March 22. Congregate living facility (no. 28) in Peterborough: Declared March 15.

(no. 28) in Peterborough: Declared March 15. Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Outbreak declared Feb. 23 in the Riverside 1 Special Care home area. On Tuesday the home reported no active resident cases. “The earliest that Peterborough Public Health will declare the RSSC outbreak over will be March 30th,” the home stated.

There have been 955 cases associated (two more since Wednesday) with 114 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 37 cases in the past 30 days and three cases over the past seven days.

