SaskTel extends fee waiving for customers contacting friends, family in Ukraine

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, SaskTel announced Friday that it will continue to waive fees for customers contacting loved ones in Ukraine.

Until June 30, the communications provider will waive all long distance charges for SaskTel wireless (postpaid and prepaid), landline, and business calls made from Canada to Ukraine.

SaskTel customers in Ukraine will also have roaming charges for calls, texts and data overages waived for this time period.

International text messaging fees for texts sent from Canada to Ukraine will also be waived.

The minister responsible for SaskTel, Don Morgan, said as Ukrainians continue to defend their home, Saskatchewan continues to support their fight.

“By continuing to waive fees, SaskTel is doing their part to ensure Ukrainian-Canadian families in our province can connect with their loved ones in Ukraine during this incredibly difficult time,” Morgan said.