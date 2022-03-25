Menu

Canada

SaskTel extends fee waiving for customers contacting friends, family in Ukraine

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted March 25, 2022 2:43 pm
Minister responsible for Sasktel, Don Morgan, said as Ukrainians continue to defend their home, Saskatchewan continues to support their fight. File / Global News

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, SaskTel announced Friday that it will continue to waive fees for customers contacting loved ones in Ukraine.

Until June 30, the communications provider will waive all long distance charges for SaskTel wireless (postpaid and prepaid), landline, and business calls made from Canada to Ukraine.

Read more: Sask. Premier Scott Moe may meet with Ukrainian refugees in Germany during trade mission

SaskTel customers in Ukraine will also have roaming charges for calls, texts and data overages waived for this time period.

International text messaging fees for texts sent from Canada to Ukraine will also be waived.

The minister responsible for SaskTel, Don Morgan, said as Ukrainians continue to defend their home, Saskatchewan continues to support their fight.

Read more: Veterans who rescued Afghan interpreters bring Canadian Forces interpreters out of Ukraine

“By continuing to waive fees, SaskTel is doing their part to ensure Ukrainian-Canadian families in our province can connect with their loved ones in Ukraine during this incredibly difficult time,” Morgan said.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
