Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Sask. Premier Scott Moe may meet with Ukrainian refugees in Germany during trade mission

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 24, 2022 8:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Sask. Immigration Minister on Ukraine Crisis' Sask. Immigration Minister on Ukraine Crisis
Sask. Immigration Minister on Ukraine Crisis

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he hopes to meet with Ukrainian refugees during his trade mission to Europe.

The province has one of the largest Ukrainian populations in Canada and has said there is no limit on the number of refugees it will take from Ukraine.

Read more: Ukrainian refugees should be allowed to stay in Canada, Sask. minister says

Moe and his delegation are to leave Saturday for London, where he is to promote potash, uranium and agri-food products to government and industry officials, and to open a new Saskatchewan trade office.

On March 31, he will be in Frankfurt to meet with K+S Group, a company that mines potash in Saskatchewan and is the province’s largest investor.

Story continues below advertisement

Many Ukrainian refugees have fled to Germany since their country was invaded by Russia.

Trending Stories

Moe says his staff are working to finalize a visit with some of them.

“One piece that is still in motion is to engage with a number of Ukrainian refugees that have found their way to various parts of Europe,” Moe said Thursday.

“And to really start to set up the plan on how we’re going to open up pathways and opportunity for Ukrainian refugees, or people who want to immigrate (to Saskatchewan) for their line of work.”

Read more: Hidden room above Lviv train station shelters traumatized Ukrainian women and babies

Moe is to return home April 1.

Click to play video: 'Western allies vow action if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine' Western allies vow action if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine
Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Saskatchewan News tagUkraine tagTrade tagScott Moe tagSaskatchewan Government tagSaskatchewan Trade tagK+S Group tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers