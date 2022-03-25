Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Giant diamond dubbed ‘The Rock’ going up for auction

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted March 25, 2022 2:36 pm
A Christie's auction house staff member displays for the media a giant diamond nicknamed "The Rock", in Dubai. View image in full screen
A Christie's auction house staff member displays for the media a giant diamond nicknamed "The Rock," in Dubai. Karim Sahib/Getty Images

A giant white diamond called “The Rock” went on display for the first time Friday, more than 20 years after it was first mined and polished. After a brief, worldwide display tour, the diamond will go up for auction when it’s expected to be sold for up to $30 million.

The pear-shaped mega-gem is 228.31 carats and was discovered in South Africa. Auction house Christie’s says it the largest white diamond that has ever been put up for auction.

A Christie's auction house staff member cradles a giant diamond nicknamed "The Rock", in Dubai. View image in full screen
A Christie’s auction house staff member cradles a giant diamond nicknamed “The Rock,” in his hands. Karim Sahib/Getty Images

The Rock is currently being displayed at Christie’s Dubai. After March 29, it will make its way to showrooms in Taipei and New York. It will be auctioned by Christie’s on May 11 at its final stop in Geneva.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Kim Jong-un stars in Hollywood-style video for latest North Korean missile launch

Rahul Kadakia, the international head of jewelry at Christie’s, explained why Dubai is the first stop on the gem’s world tour.

“The Middle East has always had such a great appreciation for important jewels and gemstones,” he said via AFP. “We thought it would be nice for us to launch the diamond in an area where there are so many great collectors for important gems of this nature.”

Trending Stories
A giant diamond nicknamed "The Rock" on display at Christie's auction house in Dubai. View image in full screen
A giant diamond nicknamed “The Rock” on display at Christie’s auction house in Dubai. Karim Sahib/Getty Images

Christie’s said in a statement that The Rock is the “largest existing D-Z color pear-shaped diamond ever graded” by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA).

The D-Z grading system is used to measure white diamonds, with D being colourless and Z having a light colour.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Christie’s, the GIA graded it as having a “G color, VS1 clarity.” That means The Rock is near colourless (G color) and has very slight (VS1 clarity) internal blemishes called inclusions. The GIA grades a diamond as having VS1 clarity if inclusions are visible but appear minor under 10x magnification.

Overall, it’s a very pristine diamond.

Read more: Cost of living in Russia rose more than 14% after invasion of Ukraine

The former record-holder for the largest white diamond to go up for auction was a 163.41 carat gem that sold for $33.7 million in November 2017. It had a D colour rating — deemed near flawless by the GIA — and was also sold by Christie’s.

Earlier this year, Sotheby’s claimed the prestige of selling the largest-cut diamond. The 555.55 carat black diamond called “The Enigma” sold for $4.3 million in London.

“The Enigma” is a carbonado diamond, one of the toughest types of naturally occurring diamonds.

Carbonados contain the mineral osbornite, which has only been found in meteors, leading some to believe The Enigma has extra-terrestrial origins.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Diamond tagChristie's tagdiamond auction tagGiant Diamond tag"the rock" diamond tag$30 million diamond tagchristie's diamond tagdubai diamond taggiant diamond auction tagmega-diamond tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers