Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Kim Jong-un stars in Hollywood-style video for latest North Korean missile launch

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted March 25, 2022 11:33 am
Click to play video: 'North Korea airs new missile launch with Kim Jong-un as star of action-movie style footage' North Korea airs new missile launch with Kim Jong-un as star of action-movie style footage
North Korea's state-run television KRT aired on Friday its leader Kim Jong-un supervising the launch of a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Thursday in heavily-produced action movie-style footage.

North Korea tested its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) to date on Thursday, marking the country’s first long-range test since 2017. State media called the weapons demonstration a “powerful nuclear war deterrent.”

State officials said Friday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally guided the launch of the missile, known as Hwasong-17 — and have the video to back that up.

In honour of the missile launch, North Korean television broadcast a Hollywood-style short film starring the Supreme Leader himself. The heavily edited and produced video has drawn comparisons to the movie Top Gun and the K-pop hit Gangnam Style.

Read more: North Korea confirms reports it has test-fired its biggest long-range missile to date

The video begins with Kim, clad in a leather jacket and sunglasses, walking in slow-motion out of a hangar as bay doors open to reveal the Hwasong-17 ICBM. Two uniformed military officials flank the North Korean leader as dramatic music plays in the background. The scene feels reminiscent of the slow-motion walk in 1998’s Armageddon.

Story continues below advertisement

B-roll of the ICBM transitions us into a new scene, in which Kim and his two officers stare intently at their watches. The camera lingers on cuts of Kim, Officer #1, and Officer #2 standing on their own, before rapidly cutting between the three shots, zooming in on the North Koreans, for maximum suspense.

Kim removes his sunglasses in slow-motion at the apex of the jump cuts and nods toward the missile, triggering the beginning of the launch process.

Trending Stories
A large ICBM is seen taking off. View image in full screen
A large ICBM is seen taking off. KRT

The missile is brought out of the hangar and fixed into position. We see an officer screaming into a phone, then a soldier in the field screams and waves a flag, then a whole group of soldiers start screaming in a command trailer. A zoomed-in close-up shows the launch button being pushed.

Read more: Massive Antarctic ice shelf collapses amid unusually high temperatures

Story continues below advertisement

The ICBM takes off, spewing clouds of grey smoke, and a red flame trails off the end of the missile. Five clips of the launch play in succession from different vantage points. A camera attached to the missile shows the Earth slowly shrinking away.

As the missile disappears, Kim cheers with his two aides, and soldiers in the field celebrate the successful launch.

End scene.

Read more: Russian missiles in Ukraine have failure rate up to 60%, U.S. officials say

The Kims are a family who love their films. In 1978, Kim’s father Kim Jong-il kidnapped a prominent South Korean film director and actor to boost North Korea’s movie industry.

Despite the widespread poverty in the country, North Korea diverts significant funds to producing movies, many of which are tools of propaganda, like this, to praise the Supreme Leader and his family.

Based on flight details released by the South Korean and Japanese militaries, analysts think that the Hwasong-17 could reach targets 15,000 kilometres away, which would mean the entire U.S. mainland — and most of Canada — is in striking distance of this new ICBM. It remains to be seen if this missile can support the payload of a nuclear warhead.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
North Korea tagKim Jong-Un tagNorth Korea ICBM tagICBM tagKim Jong Un missile launch tagKim Jong Un video tagkim jong un film tagkim jong un missile launch video tagnorth korean missile launch tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers