Novice driver arrested for impaired driving following Hwy. 7 crash east of Peterborough: OPP

A North Kawartha Township, Ont., man faces impaired driving charges following a crash on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough early Friday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers around 1:45 a.m. responded to reports that a vehicle had entered the ditch in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Police say officers found the uninjured driver and determined he was under the influence of alcohol.

Lloyd Vandermeer, 38, of North Kawartha Township, was charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs), being a novice driver with a blood-alcohol concentration above zero, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and fusing to comply with a demand.

The accused had his driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 28, OPP said.

