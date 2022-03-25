Menu

Crime

Novice driver arrested for impaired driving following Hwy. 7 crash east of Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 25, 2022 9:31 am
Peterborough County OPP early Friday located a vehicle in the ditch, leading to impaired driving charges for the driver. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP early Friday located a vehicle in the ditch, leading to impaired driving charges for the driver. The Canadian Press file

A North Kawartha Township, Ont., man faces impaired driving charges following a crash on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough early Friday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers around 1:45 a.m. responded to reports that a vehicle had entered the ditch in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Read more: Peterborough man found slumped over steering wheel charged with drug-impaired driving: police

Police say officers found the uninjured driver and determined he was under the influence of alcohol.

Lloyd Vandermeer, 38, of North Kawartha Township, was charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs), being a novice driver with a blood-alcohol concentration above zero, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and fusing to comply with a demand.

Trending Stories

The accused had his driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 28, OPP said.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough County OPP warns drivers against stunt driving' Peterborough County OPP warns drivers against stunt driving
Peterborough County OPP warns drivers against stunt driving
