House burns down in St. Norbert

A house burned down early Friday in the St. Norbert area of Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said the fire started before 5 a.m. at a two-storey house in the 100 block of Turnbull Drive.

Crews found smoke and flames coming from the home.

They were not able to enter the building due to safety concerns and had to fight the fire from outside using an aerial ladder and hand lines.

The home is outside the city’s water district, so firefighters had to use a water tanker to shuttle water to them as well as put in a request for additional water tanker support.

The Ritchot Fire Department brought an additional water tanker to fight the fire.

Four people escaped from the home and no injuries have been reported.

The home, however, suffered extensive structural damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates have been released.

Crews are expected to remain at the scene for an extended period of time.

Local road closures are in effect and residents should avoid the area.