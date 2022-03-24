Guelph school board plan aims to address learning gaps caused by pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph, Ont.’s public school board has announced a three-part program to support students facing learning gaps caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release, the Upper Grand District School Board said it is receiving just under $4 million from the Ministry of Education that will be allocated towards summer programming, reading intervention programs and student success initiatives.

“The plan will focus on students with the highest needs as a result of the learning disruption caused by the pandemic with a focus on literacy and numeracy needs,” Upper Grand said.

The first phase will begin in the spring and will see the launch of a reading intervention program for elementary students, led by qualified teachers.

It also includes support for secondary students struggling in their current courses.

Phase 2 involves literacy and numeracy summer camps for elementary students and summer learning strategies courses at the secondary level.

The third phase is the same as the first but will run from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022.

The board said support and instruction will be provided using in-person and virtual learning.

“Selection for participants in these programs will be based on a data-driven approach, through examining student achievement data to ensure that students with the greatest needs are identified, and the availability of qualified teachers to deliver the program,” the board said.

“Schools will reach out to students and parents or guardians if this additional support is available”