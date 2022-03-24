Menu

Video link
Headline link
Education

Guelph school board plan aims to address learning gaps caused by pandemic

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 24, 2022 4:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario releases school budget aimed at assisting students struggling due to pandemic' Ontario releases school budget aimed at assisting students struggling due to pandemic
WATCH: Ontario’s education minister says the province is providing the education system with more than $26 billion while reinstating EQAO testing for Grade 3 and 6 students – Feb 17, 2022

Guelph, Ont.’s public school board has announced a three-part program to support students facing learning gaps caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release, the Upper Grand District School Board said it is receiving just under $4 million from the Ministry of Education that will be allocated towards summer programming, reading intervention programs and student success initiatives.

Read more: Ontario to revamp approach to literacy after damning report released

“The plan will focus on students with the highest needs as a result of the learning disruption caused by the pandemic with a focus on literacy and numeracy needs,” Upper Grand said.

The first phase will begin in the spring and will see the launch of a reading intervention program for elementary students, led by qualified teachers.

Story continues below advertisement

It also includes support for secondary students struggling in their current courses.

Phase 2 involves literacy and numeracy summer camps for elementary students and summer learning strategies courses at the secondary level.

The third phase is the same as the first but will run from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022.

Click to play video: 'Students push back as Ontario scraps mask mandates' Students push back as Ontario scraps mask mandates
Students push back as Ontario scraps mask mandates

The board said support and instruction will be provided using in-person and virtual learning.

Read more: Ontario school boards required to offer remote learning option for 2022-2023

“Selection for participants in these programs will be based on a data-driven approach, through examining student achievement data to ensure that students with the greatest needs are identified, and the availability of qualified teachers to deliver the program,” the board said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Schools will reach out to students and parents or guardians if this additional support is available”

