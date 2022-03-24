Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia proposes ‘groundbreaking’ legislation to address systemic racism

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 24, 2022 2:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia premier inviting all caucuses to create anti-racism bill' Nova Scotia premier inviting all caucuses to create anti-racism bill
An all-party committee is being formed to produce new legislation that will address systemic racism in government. The issue of racism was highlighted last week when MLA Angela Simmonds was the subject of racist remarks made by a political staffer in the PC government. The staffer was fired and the premier has now invited all caucuses to help create an anti-racism bill. Alicia Draus has more – Nov 2, 2021

The Nova Scotia government is proposing what it calls a “groundbreaking” bill to address systemic racism, hate and inequity in the province.

Developed by an all-party committee, the Dismantling Racism and Hate Act commits the government to developing a provincial strategy to deal with issues of racism and equity by July 2023.

It will also require other public bodies, such as municipalities, colleges and universities, to develop strategies.

Under the bill, which includes definitions for hate and racism, the government will have to submit an annual progress report on equity and anti-racism measures beginning in July 2023.

It will also see the government develop data to help monitor and address systemic hate, inequity and racism.

Pat Dunn, the minister responsible for the Office of Equity and Anti-Racism Initiatives, says the legislation is a signal that hate and racism are not acceptable in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
