Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan police issue 262 tickets for people not buckled up properly: SGI

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted March 24, 2022 2:47 pm
A picture of a seatbelt View image in full screen
Of the 262 tickets issued, 195 were given to drivers who weren’t wearing their seatbelt properly. File / Global News

Police across Saskatchewan issued 262 tickets for people not buckling up properly in February during SGI’s traffic safety spotlight.

Of the 262 tickets issued, 195 were given to drivers who weren’t wearing their seatbelt properly.

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP officer shares excuses given by drivers who don’t wear seatbelts

Police also issued tickets to 37 drivers for having small children in the vehicle who were not restrained with the proper booster or car seat.

Additionally, 30 tickets were given out to passengers age 16 or older for not wearing a seatbelt.

“Each of those tickets cost $175, and drivers get three demerit points under SGI’s Safe Driver Recognition program. Of course, the biggest risk for those who don’t buckle up is not the cost, it’s the increased chance of injury or death in a crash,” SGI said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Columbia Icefield bus crash survivor believes seatbelts could have saved girlfriend’s life' Columbia Icefield bus crash survivor believes seatbelts could have saved girlfriend’s life
Columbia Icefield bus crash survivor believes seatbelts could have saved girlfriend’s life – Jul 21, 2020

According to SGI, in 2021 more than one-third of all occupants involved in a fatal vehicle collision were not wearing a seatbelt when one was available to them.

Trending Stories

SGI is thanking those who do buckle up and asking the few who don’t to reconsider.

In February, police also reported 278 impaired driving offences, including 203 criminal code charges and 335 distracted driving tickets. Of the distracted driving tickets, 284 were for cellphone use.

Read more: Speeding is focus of SGI’s March traffic safety spotlight

Another 3,370 tickets were issued for speeding and aggressive driving violations.

SGI’s March Traffic Safety spotlight is focused on speeding.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saved by seatbelts: Mother shares survival story as SGI urges public to buckle up' Saved by seatbelts: Mother shares survival story as SGI urges public to buckle up
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSGI tagSaskatchewan Government Insurance tagTraffic Safety tagSeatbelt tagCar Seat tagSeatbelt Violation tagnot wearing a seatbelt tagseatbelt ticket tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers