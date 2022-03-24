Saskatchewan police issue 262 tickets for people not buckled up properly: SGI

Send this page to someone via email

Police across Saskatchewan issued 262 tickets for people not buckling up properly in February during SGI’s traffic safety spotlight.

Of the 262 tickets issued, 195 were given to drivers who weren’t wearing their seatbelt properly.

Police also issued tickets to 37 drivers for having small children in the vehicle who were not restrained with the proper booster or car seat.

Additionally, 30 tickets were given out to passengers age 16 or older for not wearing a seatbelt.

“Each of those tickets cost $175, and drivers get three demerit points under SGI’s Safe Driver Recognition program. Of course, the biggest risk for those who don’t buckle up is not the cost, it’s the increased chance of injury or death in a crash,” SGI said in a release.

According to SGI, in 2021 more than one-third of all occupants involved in a fatal vehicle collision were not wearing a seatbelt when one was available to them.

SGI is thanking those who do buckle up and asking the few who don’t to reconsider.

In February, police also reported 278 impaired driving offences, including 203 criminal code charges and 335 distracted driving tickets. Of the distracted driving tickets, 284 were for cellphone use.

Another 3,370 tickets were issued for speeding and aggressive driving violations.

SGI’s March Traffic Safety spotlight is focused on speeding.

