Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man fighting for his life after being hit by CTrain

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted March 24, 2022 1:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Man rushed to hospital after incident with CTrain in southeast Calgary' Man rushed to hospital after incident with CTrain in southeast Calgary
WATCH: A man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a collision with a CTrain on Thursday.

A man was rushed to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition Thursday after being hit by a CTrain.

EMS told Global News they responded to the 36 Ave. station at 11 a.m.

Read more: 20-year-old victim of Calgary targeted shooting identified by police

In a tweet, Calgary Transit said trains would not be stopping at the CTrain station for the time being.

Story continues below advertisement

Shuttle buses were being used to move transit users to Chinook or Erlton stations.
Calgary police expect the train station will be closed for most of the day.
More to come…

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary tagLRT tagCalgary Transit tagCalgary EMS tagman in critical condition tagMan hit by Ctrain tagctrain pedestrian tag39 Ave. station tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers