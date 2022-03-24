Man fighting for his life after being hit by CTrain

Send this page to someone via email

A man was rushed to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition Thursday after being hit by a CTrain.

EMS told Global News they responded to the 36 Ave. station at 11 a.m.

In a tweet, Calgary Transit said trains would not be stopping at the CTrain station for the time being.

Shuttle buses were being used to move transit users to Chinook or Erlton stations.

Calgary police expect the train station will be closed for most of the day.

More to come…