GIF inventor Stephen Wilhite dies, Twitter pays tribute with flood of memes

Though the name Stephen Wilhite may not ring a bell, you’re more than likely familiar with his legacy as the creator of the ubiquitous GIF.

Wilhite worked for the early online service provider CompuServe in the 1980s when he created the Graphic Interchange Format or GIF. Anyone active on the internet has seen and likely used a GIF (or hundreds or thousands) on social media and in text conversations.

Wilhite, 74, died on March 14 following complications from COVID-19.

“He invented GIF all by himself — he actually did that at home and brought it into work after he perfected it,” Wilhite’s wife Kathaleen told The Verge. “He would figure out everything privately in his head and then go to town programming it on the computer.”

Wilhite retired in the early 2000s and was able to see his invention seize the internet.

He even won a Webby Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013, where he settled the age-old pronunciation debate of “gif” vs. “jif.” While accepting his award, Wilhite played a dramatic GIF that read: “It’s pronounced ‘JIF,’ not ‘GIF.'”

The Webby Awards is truly saddened to hear about the passing of Steve Wilhite. We were so honored to recognize him with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his invention that revolutionized communication & has such an impact on digital culture to this day. https://t.co/6mVxqaRAbY pic.twitter.com/wFnx9hPFrv — The Webby Awards (@TheWebbyAwards) March 23, 2022

Many Twitter users made posts to the social media platform using their favourite GIFs to honour Wilhite’s legacy.

The first gif (1987) by Steve Wilhite pic.twitter.com/q5DSdBKGcq — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) March 24, 2022

Salute to Stephen E. Wilhite (March 3, 1948 – March 14, 2022), lead developer of gif format. Dancing Baby was his favorite gif. pic.twitter.com/6fcEFw59tC — Mika Paananen (@painmike1) March 24, 2022

Stephen Wilhite, inventor of the GIF has died. RIP. (And he pronounced it "jif." pic.twitter.com/C89yLhNpsK — Michael Woyton Is Fully Vaccinated (@woyton) March 23, 2022

the creator of the gif has died…thank you stephen wilhite for the existence of this gif 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/84pap0Tg1a — 𝗲𝘃𝗮✨ (@minervastreep) March 24, 2022

the creator of the GIF Stephen Wilhite passed away thank you for your service to humanity pic.twitter.com/4UbVPe0Qwr — Dessert Punk (@JazzyPannu) March 24, 2022

Wilhite leaves behind a large family, including his wife, Kathaleen R. (née Bauer) Wilhite, stepchildren Rick Groves, Robin Landrum, Renee (Daniel) Bennett, Rebecca (Brent) Boaz, and children David Wilhite.

He was also the grandfather of 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.