Crime

Regina police charge Calgary man with fentanyl trafficking

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted March 24, 2022 2:20 pm
The Regina Police Service Drug Unit seized 480 grams of fentanyl and $22,500.00 in Canadian Currency following a search warrant at a residence in the Cathedral neighbourhood. View image in full screen
The Regina Police Service Drug Unit seized 480 grams of fentanyl and $22,500.00 in Canadian Currency following a search warrant at a residence in the Cathedral neighbourhood. Photo supplied: Regina Police Service

After executing a search warrant, police in Regina have charged a 34-year-old man from Calgary with drug possession.

They also seized 480 grams of fentanyl, $22,500 in cash, multiple cellular phones, digital scales, packaging and other items to support drug trafficking.

Read more: 7 people charged after Regina police seize cocaine, fentanyl

Regina Police Service Drug Unit (RDU) made the drug bust Tuesday at a home in the Cathedral neighbourhood and arrested Jason Danquah.

Read more: B.C. trio charged in Regina Police drug trafficking investigation

“At the conclusion of the enforcement, Danquah was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl and possession of Proceeds of Crime Over $5000,” police stated.

Danquah appeared in Provincial Court on Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Regina Police Service send message about the dangers of drug use' Regina Police Service send message about the dangers of drug use
Regina Police Service send message about the dangers of drug use – Dec 4, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
