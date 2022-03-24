Regina police charge Calgary man with fentanyl trafficking

Send this page to someone via email

After executing a search warrant, police in Regina have charged a 34-year-old man from Calgary with drug possession.

They also seized 480 grams of fentanyl, $22,500 in cash, multiple cellular phones, digital scales, packaging and other items to support drug trafficking.

Regina Police Service Drug Unit (RDU) made the drug bust Tuesday at a home in the Cathedral neighbourhood and arrested Jason Danquah.

“At the conclusion of the enforcement, Danquah was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl and possession of Proceeds of Crime Over $5000,” police stated.

Danquah appeared in Provincial Court on Wednesday.

