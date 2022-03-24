Boy, 4, in critical condition after being hit by car in Montreal alleyway

Send this page to someone via email

A four-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle driven by a woman in Montreal’s Outremont borough.

Montreal police say the collision occurred around 8:40 a.m. in an alleyway off Bloomfield Avenue near Lajoie Avenue.

Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said the young boy suffered severe head injuries but that he was conscious when he was rushed to hospital.

The child remains in critical condition. He is expected to undergo medical exams and may require surgery, Brabant added.

A four-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle in Montreal's Outremont borough.

The driver, a woman in her 40s, was treated for shock at the scene.

Investigators from the accident squad are on their way and will try to determine what exactly happened, according to Brabant. Police have so far ruled out speed as a factor in the collision.

Brabant said police are not certain if the child as playing or walking when the car struck him while turning into the alleyway.

Bloomfield Avenue is closed off to traffic between Lajoie and Bernard avenues.

— with files from Global News Brayden Jagger Haines