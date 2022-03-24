Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Boy, 4, in critical condition after being hit by car in Montreal alleyway

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 24, 2022 9:58 am
Montreal police say the child was struck in an alleyway in Outremont early Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
Montreal police say the child was struck in an alleyway in Outremont early Wednesday morning. Brayden Jagger Haines/Global News

A four-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle driven by a woman in Montreal’s Outremont borough.

Montreal police say the collision occurred around 8:40 a.m. in an alleyway off Bloomfield Avenue near Lajoie Avenue.

Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said the young boy suffered severe head injuries but that he was conscious when he was rushed to hospital.

The child remains in critical condition. He is expected to undergo medical exams and may require surgery, Brabant added.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver, a woman in her 40s, was treated for shock at the scene.

Trending Stories

Investigators from the accident squad are on their way and will try to determine what exactly happened, according to Brabant. Police have so far ruled out speed as a factor in the collision.

Brabant said police are not certain if the child as playing or walking when the car struck him while turning into the alleyway.

Bloomfield Avenue is closed off to traffic between Lajoie and Bernard avenues.

Read more: City says improving road safety in Montreal remains vital after pedestrian dragged by school bus

— with files from Global News Brayden Jagger Haines

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal Police tagOutremont tagJean-Pierre Brabant tagBloomfield Avenue tagMontreal child struck tagOutremont collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers