Crime

Belleville man unknowingly pays to buy stolen vehicle, police say

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 24, 2022 9:56 am
A Belleville man lost out on a vehicle after he was duped into buying a stolen car. View image in full screen
A Belleville man lost out on a vehicle after he was duped into buying a stolen car. Belleville police / Twitter

A Belleville man lost thousands of dollars after he was duped into buying a stolen vehicle, police said.

Belleville police said the man paid cash for a vehicle in Toronto, thinking he had been shown valid ownership papers before making the transaction.

Read more: Belleville police make arrests in child luring investigation

When the 69-year-old man tried to register the vehicle in his name, he was told the vehicle had been stolen from a rental company in Toronto.

Police seized the vehicle once it was confirmed to be stolen.

Information regarding the incident has been forwarded to the Toronto Police Service for further investigation.

