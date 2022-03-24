Belleville man unknowingly pays to buy stolen vehicle, police say

A Belleville man lost thousands of dollars after he was duped into buying a stolen vehicle, police said.
Belleville police said the man paid cash for a vehicle in Toronto, thinking he had been shown valid ownership papers before making the transaction.
When the 69-year-old man tried to register the vehicle in his name, he was told the vehicle had been stolen from a rental company in Toronto.
Police seized the vehicle once it was confirmed to be stolen.
Information regarding the incident has been forwarded to the Toronto Police Service for further investigation.
