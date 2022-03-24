SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario COVID numbers: 661 people in hospital, 165 in intensive care

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 24, 2022 10:52 am
Click to play video: 'Pandemic flux syndrome: the uncertainty of COVID-19 restrictions' Pandemic flux syndrome: the uncertainty of COVID-19 restrictions
WATCH ABOVE: Pandemic flux syndrome: the uncertainty of COVID-19 restrictions.

Ontario is reporting 661 people in hospital with COVID on Thursday, with 165 in intensive care.

This is up by 50 for hospitalizations but a decrease of 9  in ICUs since the previous day.

Last Thursday, there were 644 hospitalizations with 199 in ICU.

Data was not immediately available Thursday morning for the breakdown of those who a were admitted to hospital directly because of COVID, and those who were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the virus.

Read more: Mississauga city council votes to eliminate mask bylaw, aligning with province

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 2,561 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 1,145,575.

Story continues below advertisement

The death toll in the province has risen to 12,366 as 10 more virus-related deaths were added. Thursday’s report said seven of the deaths occurred within the last month and three deaths occurred more than a month ago.

Trending Stories

There are a total of 1,116,378 recoveries, which is around 97 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,990 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 90.9 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 92.8 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 55.3 per cent — more than 7.1 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 55.4 per cent with 32.3 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

The province administered 10,190 doses in the last day.

Test positivity data, number of tests completed, or number of tests under investigation was also not immediately available Thursday morning.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagCoronavirus Cases tagCanada Coronavirus tagOntario COVID tagcovid ontario tagOntario Covid Cases tagontario covid numbers tagontario covid hospitalizations tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers