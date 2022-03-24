Ontario COVID numbers: 661 people in hospital, 165 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 661 people in hospital with COVID on Thursday, with 165 in intensive care.

This is up by 50 for hospitalizations but a decrease of 9 in ICUs since the previous day.

Last Thursday, there were 644 hospitalizations with 199 in ICU.

Data was not immediately available Thursday morning for the breakdown of those who a were admitted to hospital directly because of COVID, and those who were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the virus.

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 2,561 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 1,145,575.

The death toll in the province has risen to 12,366 as 10 more virus-related deaths were added. Thursday’s report said seven of the deaths occurred within the last month and three deaths occurred more than a month ago.

There are a total of 1,116,378 recoveries, which is around 97 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,990 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 90.9 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 92.8 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 55.3 per cent — more than 7.1 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 55.4 per cent with 32.3 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

The province administered 10,190 doses in the last day.

Test positivity data, number of tests completed, or number of tests under investigation was also not immediately available Thursday morning.

