Police investigating after car goes into lake from Mississauga boat launch

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say they are investigating after a vehicle ended up in Lake Ontario from a boat launch in Mississauga early Thursday, and one person remains unaccounted f

Police said officers were called to the boat launch area off of Lakefront Promenade, near Lakeshore Road East, at around 3 a.m.

Const. Akhil Mooken told reporters at a press conference Thursday morning that due to the night time call, officers did not have enough light to definitively locate the vehicle. In the morning daylight hours, the marine unit arrived and divers went into the water, Mooken said.

Mooken said there was poor visibility under the water and the diver could only see about six inches in front of them. The diver was able to locate the sedan about eight to 10 feet deep in the water, but could not see inside the vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

A tow company was called in and pulled the car out of the water.

View image in full screen Black car pulled from the water by a tow truck at a Mississauga boat launch on March 24, 2022. Marianne Dimain / Global News

Read more: Body pulled from the water by police near Ontario Place

“At this time we are working to determine the wellbeing of one of the occupants of the vehicle. Their location and well being is unknown at this time,” Mooken said.

Mooken added that they do not know if the occupant was able to escape the vehicle or their whereabouts.

A second occupant is believed to have somehow gotten out of the vehicle whether as the car was about to go in, going in or already in, Mooken said. He also added that investigators have spoken to that person but would not reveal details of the conversation.

Story continues below advertisement

The person was assessed at a hospital. Investigators would not release their age and gender.

View image in full screen Police on scene after a car went into Lake Ontario in Mississauga on March 24, 2022. Marianne Dimain / Global News

UPDATE:

– Members of our Dive team have located the vehicle in approximately 8-10 foot deep water

– One occupant managed to escape the vehicle when it entered the water

– Still working to determine the well-being of second occupant

– Poor visibility impacting dive operations — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) March 24, 2022