Crime

Female taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Thornhill, Ont., police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 23, 2022 8:15 pm
A York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police say one person has been transported to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Thornhill.

In a tweet Wednesday, York Regional police said the collision occurred in the Yonge Street and Doncaster Avenue area, just north of Steeles Avenue.

Read more: Toronto police seek to identify suspect after 2 women injured in hit-and-run

Police told Global News the incident occurred at around 6:48 p.m.

Officers said one female was transported to hospital. The severity of her injuries was not immediately clear.

According to police, the driver remained on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

