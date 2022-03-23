Female taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Thornhill, Ont., police say

Police say one person has been transported to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Thornhill.
In a tweet Wednesday, York Regional police said the collision occurred in the Yonge Street and Doncaster Avenue area, just north of Steeles Avenue.
Police told Global News the incident occurred at around 6:48 p.m.
Officers said one female was transported to hospital. The severity of her injuries was not immediately clear.
According to police, the driver remained on scene and the investigation is ongoing.
