Female taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Thornhill, Ont., police say

Police say one person has been transported to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Thornhill.

In a tweet Wednesday, York Regional police said the collision occurred in the Yonge Street and Doncaster Avenue area, just north of Steeles Avenue.

COLLISION – Yonge St & Doncaster just north of Steeles #Thornhill #traffic

pedestrian struck – unknown how serious injuries are Emerg services on the way expect delays in area

LD — York Regional Police (@YRP) March 23, 2022

Police told Global News the incident occurred at around 6:48 p.m.

Officers said one female was transported to hospital. The severity of her injuries was not immediately clear.

According to police, the driver remained on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

