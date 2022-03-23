Toronto police seek to identify suspect after 2 women injured in hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a hit-and-run that left two people with “serious injuries” in Toronto.

In a news release, Toronto police said officers received a report on March 20, at around 2:52 a.m., that two women had been struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Bathurst and Niagara streets.

Police said an unknown person was driving a 2015 to 2019 white Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Double Cab 4×4 pickup truck with a short bed.

View image in full screen Police are seeking to identify a suspect after two women were struck by a vehicle in Toronto on Sunday. Toronto Police / Provided

Officers said the vehicle was travelling southbound on Bathurst Street and made a left turn onto Niagara Street when it struck the women, aged 18 and 26 years old, who were crossing in the marked crosswalk.

Police said both women were rushed to hospital with “serious injuries.”

According to police, the truck fled the scene, heading eastbound on Niagara Street.

Officers are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have security or dashcam footage to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.