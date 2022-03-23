Menu

Sports

City councillor calls for vote on whether Vancouver should host 2030 Olympics

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 23, 2022 7:16 pm
Click to play video: '2030 Winter Olympic bid garners important show of support' 2030 Winter Olympic bid garners important show of support
WATCH: The bid for Vancouver and Whistler to host the 2030 Winter Olympics got a major boost as the Canadian Olympic Committee has pledged its support for the plan, which is being spearheaded by four First Nations. Ted Chernecki reports – Feb 1, 2022

A Vancouver city councillor is calling for a municipal vote on whether or not the city should participate in a bid to potentially host the 2030 winter Olympics.

An Indigenous-led partnership, including four local First Nations, the City of Vancouver, Resort Municipality of Whistler and the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic committees is exploring the possibility of bringing the games back to the region, and is currently conducting a feasibility study on the idea.

Read more: 2030 Olympics: Indigenous-led bid takes next step to bring Games back to Vancouver

In a motion scheduled to be heard at Vancouver city council next Tuesday, councillor and TEAM mayoral candidate Colleen Hardwick is seeking to secure a plebiscite on the idea, to be held in conjunction with October’s municipal elections to save on costs.

Hardwick is proposing voters be asked a yes-or-no question on whether they support the city’s participation in holding the 2030 games.

Click to play video: '2030 Olympic bid agreement with local First Nations and Vancouver and Whistler' 2030 Olympic bid agreement with local First Nations and Vancouver and Whistler
2030 Olympic bid agreement with local First Nations and Vancouver and Whistler – Feb 1, 2022

Vancouver held a similar plebiscite on hosting the 2010 games in 2003. That vote, which saw a turnout of about 50 per cent, delivered a result of 63.89 in favour and 36.09 per cent opposed.

Trending Stories

In her motion, Hardwick cites the partnership agreement but says “Vancouver electors/residents have not yet had the opportunity to express their views on this important matter that affects them.”

Read more: Vancouver should bid for 2030 Winter Olympics: former VANOC CEO

“Given the significant financial commitment involved in hosting, Vancouver electors should have a say on whether they favour proceeding with a 2030 Olympic bid,” the motion adds.

The 2010 Vancouver Organizing Committee (VANOC) said in 2014 that the games “broke even,” but Hardwick says the full records from the games will remain sealed until 2025, making it hard for the city to make an informed decision before entering a bid on the 2030 games.

