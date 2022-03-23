COVID-19: Peterborough reports 59 new cases, 13 hospitalized; cases resolved at Fairhaven LTC

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported 59 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and a new outbreak over the last 48 hours, according to data released late Wednesday afternoon.

No case update was issued on Tuesday. The health unit’s COVID-19 tracker, issued around 4:05 p.m.., reported the following data for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Deaths: 61 — unchanged since Friday, March 18, when two deaths were reported. On March 11, the health unit removed three reported deaths early in the pandemic from its database due to a change in provincial methodology reporting.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 59 since the Monday, March 21 update.

PCR lab-confirmed active cases: 157 — up from 131 reported on Monday. The health unit notes the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 6,005 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Wednesday afternoon reported 13 inpatients — up from nine on March 17 (last update). The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

The health unit on Wednesday reported 234 cumulative hospitalized cases (six more since Monday) since the pandemic’s beginning and 35 cases (unchanged) have been admitted to an intensive care unit since March 2020.

Resolved cases: 33 more since Monday. The 5,787 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 96.7 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Clinics/testing: The health unit updates its list on its website of clinics offering first, second and third vaccine doses for youth ages 12 to 17 and adults, as well as first doses for children aged five to 11. Walk-ins are available for any eligible age or dose at the Healthy Planet Arena in Peterborough.

Walk-in clinics will be also be held every Wednesday in March at the Peterborough Public Library from noon to 6 p.m. for first, second and booster doses. Residents eligible for a fourth dose can also walk in.

All other sites require appointments to be booked on Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Vaccination

Daily updates are posted on the COVID-19 tracker. Of note, 332,805 have been administered since Jan. 26, 2021 — 189 additional doses since the March 21 update.

Eligible residents (ages five and up): 87.2 per cent have one dose; 84.2 per cent have two doses and 55.1 per cent have three doses.

87.2 per cent have one dose; 84.2 per cent have two doses and 55.1 per cent have three doses. Adults (age 18 and up): 90 per cent have one dose; 88.1 per cent have two doses and 62.2 per cent have three doses.

90 per cent have one dose; 88.1 per cent have two doses and 62.2 per cent have three doses. Older adults (age 70 and up): 100 per cent have two doses; 89.7 per cent have three doses.

100 per cent have two doses; 89.7 per cent have three doses. Youth (ages five to 11): 56 per cent have one dose and 38.6 per cent have two doses.

56 per cent have one dose and 38.6 per cent have two doses. Youth (ages 12 to 17): 83.4 per cent have one dose, 80.4 per cent have two doses and 16.1 per cent have three doses

83.4 per cent have one dose, 80.4 per cent have two doses and 16.1 per cent have three doses Doses: 123,572 residents have received a first dose while 119,169 have received two doses and 77,984 have received a third (booster) dose.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.

Rapid antigen tests: Pharmacies and grocery retailers in Peterborough and Peterborough County are offering kits. Visit the government’s website for updated availability.

Outbreaks

A new outbreak was declared on Tuesday at a congregate living facility (no. 29) in Peterborough. Other active outbreaks:

Congregate living facility (no. 28) in Peterborough: Declared March 15.

(no. 28) in Peterborough: Declared March 15. Princess Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared March 3, the home on March 16 reported one new case involving a staff member who tested positive during their days off. All four residents cases in the Enriched Care area of the home were reported resolved.

in Peterborough: Declared March 3, the home on March 16 reported one new case involving a staff member who tested positive during their days off. All four residents cases in the Enriched Care area of the home were reported resolved. Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Outbreak declared Feb. 23 in the Riverside 1 Special Care home area. On Tuesday the home reported no active resident cases. “The earliest that Peterborough Public Health will declare the RSSC outbreak over will be March 30th,” the home stated.

There have been 953 cases associated (two more since Monday) with 113 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 42 cases in the past 30 days and one case over the past seven days.

