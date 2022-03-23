3 injured in explosion, fire at Sherbrooke business

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters in Sherbrooke, Que., are battling a blaze at a food complex in the city’s west end after witnesses reported an explosion.

Sherbrooke fire Chief Stéphane Simoneau told reporters Wednesday that three people were injured and taken to hospital, but he did not have an update on their condition.

A huge plume of smoke was visible several kilometres away from the Centre de Valorisation de l’Aliment de l’Estrie, a business that promotes locally produced food and is located in a mainly industrial and commercial area of the city, about 150 kilometres east of Montreal.

The biggest issue, Simoneau says, is that the complex is massive and contains many combustible items inside.

He says the building is very unstable due to the explosion, further hindering efforts to bring the fire under control. Many firefighters, police and paramedics were on scene.

Story continues below advertisement

The business describes itself on its website as a food hub that includes 24,000 square feet of space, with industrial kitchens for food production and processing, storage space and a local grocery store.