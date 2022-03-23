Quebec orders public inquiry into deaths of Carpentier sisters and father

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government has ordered a public inquiry into the deaths of young sisters Norah and Romy Carpentier at the hands of their father in 2020.

Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault issued a statement Wednesday confirming she asked the province’s chief coroner to look into the case.

“Given the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Norah and Romy Carpentier as well as their father, Martin Carpentier, I hope the holding of a public inquiry will shed light on this terrible tragedy,” she said.

The Carpentier sisters were the subject of an Amber Alert after they went missing in July 2020. Their bodies were found in a wooded area north of Quebec City. Provincial police ruled they were killed by their father before he took his own life.

The government’s decision comes on the heels of the coroner’s office tapping Montreal police to investigate the case in wake of a report by Radio-Canada.

The information, which had not been given to the coroner at the time of the investigation, along with questions raised by the television program, prompted the chief coroner to order a second investigation.

No other details about the upcoming public inquiry were provided.

