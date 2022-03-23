Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Tight byelection race in Tory stronghold means long road for Manitoba PCs

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 23, 2022 12:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Obby Khan on winning Fort Whyte byelection' Obby Khan on winning Fort Whyte byelection
Manitoba’s governing Progressive Conservatives have held onto a seat in a provincial byelection. Voters in the Fort Whyte constituency in Winnipeg elected Obby Khan, a restaurant owner and former professional football player.

A Winnipeg businessman and former pro football player is the new MLA for Fort Whyte, although his election Tuesday night was accomplished by the tightest of margins.

Obby Khan, the Progressive Conservative candidate, defeated Liberal Willard Reaves — himself a former football star — by only 197 votes, in a riding that has been Tory blue since its inception.

In an interview with Global News, Khan acknowledged that the close election means his party — led by Canada’s least popular premier, according to recent polling — needs to do more to regain Manitobans’ support.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a message that the people of Fort Whyte sent not only me, but the party as well, that we need to get better,” Khan said.

“This has been a stronghold for the PCs and a 200-vote win tells us that people are concerned, people have their worries … and I heard this at the door over and over again, this isn’t anything new.

“We have to get better, we have to listen to the people, we have to work with them, we have to address the issues coming out of COVID.”

Khan said he’s looking forward to meeting with his constituents and hearing their opinions and concerns.

Read more: Manitoba’s governing Tories keep stronghold seat in close byelection

Story continues below advertisement

A Manitoba political scientist says the byelection’s unusually (for that riding) tight race is a sign of voters’ frustration with Premier Heather Stefanson’s government.

Trending Stories

“The governing (Progressive) Conservatives are in trouble,” Brandon University’s Kelly Saunders told 680 CJOB.

“Certainly, they managed to hold onto this seat, which is an important win for them, but just how tight it was and how close it came really speaks to the dissatisfaction that a lot of voters have with the PC government.”

Saunders said Manitobans are frustrated with the pandemic itself, but also with the government has handled it — and continues to handle it.

According to data from the federal government, Manitoba has had the second-highest per-capita pandemic death rate in the country, and during a spike in cases last spring, dozens of intensive care patients were sent to other provinces to free up bed space.

Saunders said missteps were expected at the beginning of the pandemic, but not after living through it for the past two years.

“Let’s not forget that our current premier was a former minister of health, so she’s been at the forefront of the entire pandemic response on the part of the PC government. That excuse is wearing a little thin.

“There’s still a long road to go, and I think a lot of voters are feeling they can’t trust this government to get us through to the very end.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Manitoba byelection the first since Heather Stefanson became Tory leader, premier

Stefanson, who has had a rocky start to her term in power, said her government needs to work with Manitobans to bring people together again after a rocky start, acknowledging Manitobans have expressed their anger on a number of issues.

“There’s a long road ahead of us,” Stefanson told 680 CJOB’s The Start.

“We’re going through the pandemic — two years of this — and people are tired, exhausted, and they’re looking for places to lay some blame.”

Click to play video: 'Obby Khan wins Fort Whyte byelection' Obby Khan wins Fort Whyte byelection
Obby Khan wins Fort Whyte byelection

 

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Manitoba politics tagProvince of Manitoba tagHeather Stefanson tagFort Whyte tagObby Khan tagWillard Reaves tagKelly Saunders tagFort Whyte byelection tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers