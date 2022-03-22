Menu

Politics

Manitoba byelection the first since Heather Stefanson became Tory leader, premier

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 22, 2022 12:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Byelection day in Fort Whyte Riding' Byelection day in Fort Whyte Riding
WATCH: "Normally byelections in Manitoba aren't really that dramatic ... it seems to be a pretty heated race."

Voters in one area of Winnipeg go to the polls Tuesday in a Manitoba byelection.

The contest in the Fort Whyte constituency is the first byelection since Heather Stefanson became Progressive Conservative leader and premier last fall.

Read more: Fort Whyte byelection days away; here are the candidates

Fort Whyte has always been a Tory stronghold and was last held by former premier Brian Pallister.

Royce Koop, who teaches political studies at the University of Manitoba, says the opposition parties have a chance this time because government support has dropped during the pandemic.

Click to play video: 'Fort Whyte byelection days away; here are the candidates' Fort Whyte byelection days away; here are the candidates
Fort Whyte byelection days away; here are the candidates

The Tories are running former football player Obby Khan while the Opposition New Democrats are putting up Trudy Schroeder, a former executive director of the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra.

Trending Stories
The Liberal candidate is another former football player, Willard Reaves, while the Green Party is running Nicolas Geddert, a community organizer and volunteer.

Read more: Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister looks back on career before stepping down Wednesday

Patrick Allard, a contractor and a critic of COVID-19 restrictions, is running as an independent.

On Friday, Elections Manitoba told Global News 2,335 votes had been cast in advance voting.

— with files from Global News’ Will Reimer 

Click to play video: 'Legislature Update – Mar. 22, 2022' Legislature Update – Mar. 22, 2022
Legislature Update – Mar. 22, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
