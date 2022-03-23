Ontario COVID numbers: 611 people in hospital, 174 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

This is down by 28 for hospitalizations and a decrease of five in ICUs since the previous day.

Last Wednesday, there were 649 hospitalizations with 204 in ICU.

Data was not available for the breakdown of those who a were admitted to hospital directly because of COVID, and those who were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 2,149 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 1,143,014.

The death toll in the province has risen to 12,356 as 13 more virus-related deaths were added. The report noted that one death was removed from the total based on data cleaning.

There are a total of 1,114,388 recoveries, which is around 97 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 2,149 from the previous day.

Data for vaccinations was not available but the latest data indicates, of the aged 12 and older population, 90.8 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 92.8 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 55.2 per cent — more than 7.1 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 55.4 per cent with 32 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

The province administered 8,377 doses in the last day.

Story continues below advertisement

The government said 18,267 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 5,724 tests currently under investigation.

Test positivity data was also not available.