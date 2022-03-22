Menu

Crime

Police seeking 2 suspects after woman in her 70s robbed in Mississauga

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 22, 2022 7:37 pm
Peel Regional Police 11 Division station in Mississauga. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police 11 Division station in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police are investigating after a woman in her 70s was robbed in Mississauga, Ont.

In a tweet Tuesday, Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred in the area of Goreway and Etude drives just after 6 p.m.

Police said the woman was walking when her bag was taken by two suspects.

According to police, the woman suffered minor injuries.

Officers said one female suspect and one male suspect fled the scene in a dark coloured vehicle.

