Police seeking 2 suspects after woman in her 70s robbed in Mississauga

Police are investigating after a woman in her 70s was robbed in Mississauga, Ont.
In a tweet Tuesday, Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred in the area of Goreway and Etude drives just after 6 p.m.
Police said the woman was walking when her bag was taken by two suspects.
According to police, the woman suffered minor injuries.
Officers said one female suspect and one male suspect fled the scene in a dark coloured vehicle.
