Police seeking 2 suspects after woman in her 70s robbed in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are investigating after a woman in her 70s was robbed in Mississauga, Ont.

In a tweet Tuesday, Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred in the area of Goreway and Etude drives just after 6 p.m.

Read more: Video shows armed robbery at jewelry shop in Mississauga

Police said the woman was walking when her bag was taken by two suspects.

According to police, the woman suffered minor injuries.

Officers said one female suspect and one male suspect fled the scene in a dark coloured vehicle.

ROBBERY:

– Goreway Dr/Etude Dr #Mississauga

– a woman in her 70's while walking , had her bag taken by 2 persons

– Woman suffered minor injuries

– 1 fem & 1 male white, fled the scene in a dark colored veh

– C/R at 6:09 p.m.

– PR22-0097990 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) March 22, 2022

Story continues below advertisement