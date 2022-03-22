Menu

Canada

BC Superweek will not be returning this year, organizers confirm

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 22, 2022 5:49 pm
A photo showing one of the previous PoCo Grand Prix events. View image in full screen
A photo showing one of the previous PoCo Grand Prix events. PoCo Grand Prix

Canada’s biggest professional road cycling series, BC Superweek, will not be returning this year, organizers have announced.

The cycling series will return in 2023, according to a release.

“The events that make up BC Superweek require significant planning and resources, and as communities continue to navigate the impacts of the pandemic, there is still a great deal of uncertainty in regards to event sponsorship and international travel for race participants,” the organizers said.

“These hurdles make it difficult for race organizers to make the essential preparations to host a BC Superweek series this July.”

Click to play video: 'Urgent plea for used bike donations' Urgent plea for used bike donations
Urgent plea for used bike donations

Read more: Vancouver non-profit makes urgent plea for bikes to give to those in need

Story continues below advertisement

BC Superweek is made up of the Tour de Delta, New West Grand Prix, Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix, Giro di Burnaby, PoCo Grand Prix, and Tour de White Rock.

The City of Burnaby has indicated it will host the Giro di Burnaby in some form this summer but it will be an independent event according to organizers.

