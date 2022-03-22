Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Amanda Bynes released from conservatorship after nearly 9 years

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted March 22, 2022 3:58 pm
Actress Amanda Bynes arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere "Star Trek" at Grauman's Chinese Theater on April 30, 2009 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Actress Amanda Bynes arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Star Trek' at Grauman's Chinese Theater on April 30, 2009 in Hollywood, Calif. Getty Images

Popular child star and early-2000s actor Amanda Bynes has officially been released from her conservatorship.

On Tuesday a judge ruled to terminate Bynes’ almost nine year-long conservatorship, which began in 2013, returning control of finances, mobility and other day-to-day responsibilities back to Bynes.

Bynes, 35, initially grabbed the spotlight when she appeared as a regular performer on Nickelodeon’s All That (which aired 1996 to 2002), and later on her own program, The Amanda Show (which aired 1999 to 2002).

Bynes also starred in several 2000s hit movies like Hairspray, She’s the Man and Sydney White. 

The termination of Bynes’ conservatorship was not a surprise, with the judge also issuing a tentative ruling on Monday, claiming the conservatorship is “no longer required.”

Read more: Kanye West dropped from Grammys lineup for ‘concerning’ online behaviour

Story continues below advertisement

Bynes filed the petition to terminate her conservatorship on Feb. 23, with the support of her mother and psychiatrist.

In 2013, Bynes’ parents, Rick Bynes and Lynn Organ, petitioned the court for a conservatorship after their daughter allegedly set fire to a driveway and was hospitalized under an involuntary psychiatric hold.

Click to play video: 'Maitreyi Ramakrishnan on the new animated film ‘Turning Red’' Maitreyi Ramakrishnan on the new animated film ‘Turning Red’

In 2014, she revealed on Twitter that she had been diagnosed with bipolar affective disorder and manic depression.

Trending Stories

In 2018, she spoke candidly about her past and history of drug use in a Paper magazine interview.

“I got really into my drug usage and it became a really dark, sad world for me,” Bynes told the publication. “I started smoking marijuana when I was 16. Even though everyone thought I was the ‘good girl,’ I did smoke marijuana from that point on.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘Maury’ show ending after 31-year run — ‘Enough, already!’ says Povich

“Later on it progressed to doing molly and ecstasy,” Bynes told PaperShe also admitted to trying cocaine a few times, though said it was never her “drug of choice.” She did however, admit to abusing Adderall.

In an exclusive statement from Bynes’ lawyer David A. Esquibias to People, Bynes spoke enthusiastically about the future.

“In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter,” she said.

The statement also discussed Bynes’ excitement about “many upcoming endeavors,” including the launch of a fragrance line.

Bynes is currently a student at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in San Diego, where she is pursuing a bachelor’s degree.

Another star who found fame as a child, Britney Spears, also had her conservatorship end recently, in November 2021. Spears’ conservatorship lasted 13 years, with many aspects of the singer’s finances and personal life previously controlled by her father.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Amanda Bynes tagAmanda Bynes conservatorship tagAmanda Bynes conservatorship ends tagamanda bynes drugs tagAmanda Bynes fragrence tagAmanda Bynes free tagamanda bynes mentally ill tagBynes conservatorship tagBynes free tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers