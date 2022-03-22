Flood watch issued for Peterborough waterbodies except Otonabee River, Kawartha and Rice lakes

Send this page to someone via email

Heavy rain over the next few days has prompted a flood watch to remain in effect for most waterbodies in the Peterborough, Ont., region.

Otonabee Conservation’s flood watch issued last week has been extended due to a Texas low-pressure system arriving in the region which is expected to see 20 millimetres of rainfall on Wednesday, followed by an additional 10 mm during the remainder of the week.

The flood watch is for all waterbodies. However, flooding is not expected for the Otonabee River, Kawartha Lakes and Rice Lake which have each been issued a water safety statement where high flows could be dangerous.

The conservation authority’s jurisdiction includes Peterborough, sections of the City of Kawartha Lakes and the townships of Asphodel-Norwood, Cavan Monaghan, Douro-Dummer, Otonabee-South Monaghan and Selwyn as well as the Municipality of Trent Hills.

“During the first three weeks of March, our region experienced a warming trend accompanied by a total accumulation of just 20 millimeters of precipitation, resulting in relatively gentle run-off volumes as the snowpack melted,” said Gordon Earle, flood forecasting and warning duty officer. “However, we are about to be reminded that spring can be a time of tumultuous weather.”

Earle advises residents and businesses along the shores of waterbodies and watercourses to keep a close watch for possible flooding and take action to limit or prevent damages due to potential flooding. Residents are also advised to stay away from waterways and conveyance structures such as dams, culverts and bridges.

"Keep S.A.F.E. — Stay Away From Edges of riverbanks/lakeshores as they will be slippery and the banks may collapse because of undercutting."

Area water information can be monitored online at:

The flood watch will be in effect until April 1 unless updated earlier.

