Man responsible for ‘numerous’ break-ins in York and Durham regions arrested: police

A 44-year-old man “responsible for numerous break and enters” in York and Durham regions has been arrested and is now facing 30 charges, police say.

Durham Regional Police said that on Friday, officers responded to four separate break and enters in Brooklin, Ont.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect with help from surveillance video at the victims’ homes.

Police said that on Sunday at around 4:45 a.m., officers located the suspect leaving a home in a gated community on Wyndance Way in Uxbridge.

Police said he again committed a break and enter and was arrested.

Durham police’s K9 unit helped with the arrest. Police said the suspect was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries as a result of a dog bite.

Ajax resident Sean Mackey is facing numerous charges including break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, breach of probation, breach of release order, and trespass at night.

Mackey was held for a bail hearing.

“The suspect is responsible for numerous break and enters in Durham and York Region since January,” police said.

Durham and York Regional Police officers worked together on the investigation.

