Crime

Man wanted for alleged sexual assault in Toronto elevator: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 22, 2022 1:14 pm
Police seek assistance identifying suspect in sexual assault investigation. View image in full screen
TPS/Supplied

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after an alleged sexual assault took place in an elevator.

An 18-year-old woman entered the elevator of a building in the Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West area around 9:34 a.m. Sunday, police said.

A man allegedly entered the elevator with her, police said.

Police said the woman turned her back on the man in the elevator and he sexually assaulted her.

The elevator was in a residential building, police told Global News.

The man is described by police as 20 to 30-years-old, five feet tall and “thin build.” He was wearing a puffy jacket with the hood up, grey coloured sweat pants, black running shoes and a white mask at the time of the alleged attack, police said.

The man was allegedly holding a red cell phone, police said.

Security camera images of the man have been released.

Police have not made an arrest and ask anybody with information to contact Toronto police at 416-808-3200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

Police seek assistance identifying suspect in sexual assault investigation. View image in full screen
TPS/Supplied
