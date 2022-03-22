Menu

Comments

Health

Quebec’s COVID-19 hospitalizations jump by 41 as province logs 7 new deaths

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 22, 2022 11:08 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec faces opposition over lifting pandemic state of emergency' Quebec faces opposition over lifting pandemic state of emergency
The Quebec government has tabled a bill to lift its state of emergency. Under the state of emergency, Quebec was granted extraordinary powers to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. But as Global’s Gloria Henriquez reports, critics are blasting the move and calling it a masquerade that will change nothing.

Quebec reported seven new deaths attributed to COVID-19 amid a jump in hospitalizations Tuesday.

There were 1,043 patients being treated for the disease in hospitals across the province, an increase of 41 compared with the previous day. This comes after 100 people were admitted and 59 left.

Of those hospitalized, 46 Quebecers were in intensive care units — a decrease of two in the past 24-hour period.

The daily tally included 1,383 new novel coronavirus cases, but this number is not reflective of the situation since PCR screening is limited to high-risk groups.

On that note, 11,778 tests were administered at government-run screening sites Sunday.

Officials say the results of 743 additional tests were declared by Quebecers in the latest roundup, including 631 positive tests.

The province provided 3,804 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday, for more than 18.5 million to date.

Quebec’s official caseload has reached 946,889 while the death toll linked to the virus stood at 14,272. Meanwhile, recoveries surpassed 919,000.

