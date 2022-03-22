N.S. man charged with attempted murder after woman shot at from apartment

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man has been charged with attempted murder and a number of other firearm-related offences after allegedly shooting at a woman from an apartment in Pugwash, N.S.

In a release, the Nova Scotia RCMP said officers responded to a report of a shot being fired at a 24-year-old woman from an apartment above a hardware store on Durham Street in Pugwash around 11:20 a.m. Monday.

It said members of the Cumberland County RCMP, Colchester County RCMP, Northwest RCMP traffic services and police dog services responded to the incident and secured the area.

Read more: Halifax police investigate homicide after fatal shooting on Gottingen Street

A 28-year-old man was taken into custody, transported to the Amherst RCMP detachment and lodged in cells overnight. No one was injured during the incident, the release said.

Story continues below advertisement

“As part of the investigation, police executed a search warrant at the man’s apartment and seized a replica firearm, ammunition and a prohibited weapon,” the release said.

The suspect, Evan Taylor Vandewiel of Pugwash, has been charged with:

attempted murder using a firearm;

assault with a weapon;

intentionally discharging a firearm while being reckless;

careless use of a firearm;

pointing a firearm;

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

unauthorized possession of a firearm;

possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized.

Vandewiel was scheduled to appear in Amherst Provincial Court on Tuesday.

The incident caused two schools and a hospital in the area to be placed on lockdown, but the lockdowns were lifted after his arrest.