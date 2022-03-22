Menu

Crime

N.S. man charged with attempted murder after woman shot at from apartment

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted March 22, 2022 10:43 am
A man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at a woman from an apartment in Pugwash. View image in full screen
A man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at a woman from an apartment in Pugwash. Lee Brow / The Canadian Press

A man has been charged with attempted murder and a number of other firearm-related offences after allegedly shooting at a woman from an apartment in Pugwash, N.S.

In a release, the Nova Scotia RCMP said officers responded to a report of a shot being fired at a 24-year-old woman from an apartment above a hardware store on Durham Street in Pugwash around 11:20 a.m. Monday.

It said members of the Cumberland County RCMP, Colchester County RCMP, Northwest RCMP traffic services and police dog services responded to the incident and secured the area.

Read more: Halifax police investigate homicide after fatal shooting on Gottingen Street

A 28-year-old man was taken into custody, transported to the Amherst RCMP detachment and lodged in cells overnight. No one was injured during the incident, the release said.

“As part of the investigation, police executed a search warrant at the man’s apartment and seized a replica firearm, ammunition and a prohibited weapon,” the release said.

The suspect, Evan Taylor Vandewiel of Pugwash, has been charged with:

  • attempted murder using a firearm;
  • assault with a weapon;
  • intentionally discharging a firearm while being reckless;
  • careless use of a firearm;
  • pointing a firearm;
  • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;
  • unauthorized possession of a firearm;
  • possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized.

Vandewiel was scheduled to appear in Amherst Provincial Court on Tuesday.

The incident caused two schools and a hospital in the area to be placed on lockdown, but the lockdowns were lifted after his arrest.

