Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Two people hospitalized after University Crescent apartment fire

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted March 22, 2022 12:05 am
Two people hospitalized after University Crescent apartment fire - image View image in full screen
Global News

Two people were taken to hospital in stable condition after a fire broke out at a 15-storey apartment building in the 0-100 block of University Crescent Monday night.

Crews were called just after 7 p.m. and discovered smoke and fire coming from a suite in the east tower. They were able to contain it just over 45 minutes.

Trending Stories

Fire damage was contained to the suite where the blaze broke out, while several suites and hallway areas suffered water damage.

Residents on the floor where the fire broke out self-evacuated, as did some others throughout the building.

Winnipeg Transit buses were brought in to provide shelter to displaced residents if needed, but most people were able to return to their suites once the building was ventilated. Two people are being assisted by the city’s Emergency Social Services team to find temporary accomodations.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagBlaze tagWFPS tagfire crews tagUniversity Crescent tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers