Two people hospitalized after University Crescent apartment fire

Two people were taken to hospital in stable condition after a fire broke out at a 15-storey apartment building in the 0-100 block of University Crescent Monday night.

Crews were called just after 7 p.m. and discovered smoke and fire coming from a suite in the east tower. They were able to contain it just over 45 minutes.

Fire damage was contained to the suite where the blaze broke out, while several suites and hallway areas suffered water damage.

Residents on the floor where the fire broke out self-evacuated, as did some others throughout the building.

Winnipeg Transit buses were brought in to provide shelter to displaced residents if needed, but most people were able to return to their suites once the building was ventilated. Two people are being assisted by the city’s Emergency Social Services team to find temporary accomodations.

