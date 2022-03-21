Two Regina men charged after police seize over $577,000 of illegal cigarettes

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged two Regina men after seizing over $575,000 of illegal cigarettes.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) along with other RPS investigative units, patrol, and provincial tobacco enforcement members disrupted a criminal enterprise and resulted in charges against the individuals allegedly involved.

The investigation started in early February and search warrants were carried out on an apartment residence, two storage lockers, a motor home and three vehicles. Police stated there were just over 133 cases of illegal cigarettes recovered and seized.

“The value of the estimated 1.1 million cigarettes is over $577,000,” police stated.

RPS arrested and charged 61-year-old Tim J. Looker and 44 year-old Mohammad Ramadan on March 17, 2022 with selling tobacco products and possessing/transporting/selling unstamped tobacco.

Police stated the penalty under the Tobacco Act is a fine, calculated on the total amount of illegal tobacco. In this case, the fine is estimated to be just over $648,000.

Looker and Ramadan were released on conditions and will make their first court appearance on these charges in Provincial Court on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

