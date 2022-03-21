Menu

Crime

Two Regina men charged after police seize over $577,000 of illegal cigarettes

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted March 21, 2022 9:48 pm
Illegal tobacco View image in full screen
Two Regina men are charged after police recovered and seized over 133 cases of illegal cigarettes which is estimated to value $577,000. Global News file

Police have charged two Regina men after seizing over $575,000 of illegal cigarettes.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) along with other RPS investigative units, patrol, and provincial tobacco enforcement members disrupted a criminal enterprise and resulted in charges against the individuals allegedly involved.

The investigation started in early February and search warrants were carried out on an apartment residence, two storage lockers, a motor home and three vehicles. Police stated there were just over 133 cases of illegal cigarettes recovered and seized.

“The value of the estimated 1.1 million cigarettes is over $577,000,” police stated.

RPS arrested and charged 61-year-old Tim J. Looker and 44 year-old Mohammad Ramadan on March 17, 2022 with selling tobacco products and possessing/transporting/selling unstamped tobacco.

Police stated the penalty under the Tobacco Act is a fine, calculated on the total amount of illegal tobacco. In this case, the fine is estimated to be just over $648,000.

Looker and Ramadan were released on conditions and will make their first court appearance on these charges in Provincial Court on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Click to play video: 'Slight increase in total police-reported crimes in 2021: Regina police' Slight increase in total police-reported crimes in 2021: Regina police
Slight increase in total police-reported crimes in 2021: Regina police – Mar 2, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagInvestigation tagRegina News tagRegina Police Service tagillegal cigarettes tagTobacco Act tagprovincial tobacco enforcement tag

