11-year-old was driving speeding car that smashed through fences: Durham police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in a community northeast of Toronto say when they managed to stop a vehicle that sped past them at about 150 km/h, they found an 11-year-old boy at the wheel and a 12-year-old boy was his passenger.

The Durham Regional Police Service says in a statement that they got a call Sunday night about a possible impaired driver leaving a gas station in Whitby, and they were on the way to the Hyundai owner’s home when the vehicle blasted by them.

Officers @DRPSCWDiv responded to a possible impaired call last night which resulted in a joy ride by an 11-year-driver and his 12-year-old passenger. Luckily no injuries to everyone involved, lots of property damage to several fences and the Hyundai they took. pic.twitter.com/06MnE8AWdZ — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) March 21, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

The statement says the officers activated their emergency equipment and gave chase.

Police say the driver of the Hyundai lost control, smashed through a fence, drove through a backyard to get onto the road again, and then nearly crashed head-on with the pursuing police car.

Another police vehicle joined the chase and together they pinned the Hyundai in and forced it to stop, but not before it smashed through another fence.

Both driver and passenger were unhurt and have been separately released to the custody of their parents.

Police say one of their vehicles had minor damage and there was a lot of damage to fences.