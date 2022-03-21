Menu

Crime

Security guard stabbed in Kelowna neighbourhood: RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 21, 2022 5:05 pm
FILE -A security guard was injured in Kelowna Monday. View image in full screen
FILE -A security guard was injured in Kelowna Monday. AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

A security guard working in the 1000-block area of Sunset Drive in Kelowna was stabbed by an unknown assailant Monday morning, RCMP said.

The assault is believed to have happened around 1:35 a.m. March 21, RCMP said. At that time, the man was transported to hospital by EHS where he was treated and released for serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Community mourns slain UBC Okanagan security guard who recently became permanent resident

A suspect is a man, 30 to 40 years of age, five-foot-eight , with a large build and blonde hair wearing a black fur-rimmed parka and carrying a backpack, Cpl. Tammy Lobb,for the Kelowna RCMP, said in a press release.

Click to play video: 'Prayer service held in Kelowna for slain UBCO security guard' Prayer service held in Kelowna for slain UBCO security guard
Prayer service held in Kelowna for slain UBCO security guard – Mar 7, 2022

This is the second violent assault of a security guard working in Kelowna in just a month.

A 24-year-old female security guard at UBC Okanagan died as a result of injuries she sustained in the early hours of March 26.

Read more: Security guard at UBC Okanagan killed; RCMP investigate homicide

A man who had been working at the university was arrested under the Mental Health Act and is in hospital, police said in the immediate aftermath of that crime.

Anyone who may have witnessed either incident is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP by calling 250-762-3300. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

Click to play video: 'Family of UBCO security guard ‘devastated’ by her death' Family of UBCO security guard ‘devastated’ by her death
Family of UBCO security guard ‘devastated’ by her death – Mar 1, 2022
