Security guard stabbed in Kelowna neighbourhood: RCMP

A security guard working in the 1000-block area of Sunset Drive in Kelowna was stabbed by an unknown assailant Monday morning, RCMP said.

The assault is believed to have happened around 1:35 a.m. March 21, RCMP said. At that time, the man was transported to hospital by EHS where he was treated and released for serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect is a man, 30 to 40 years of age, five-foot-eight , with a large build and blonde hair wearing a black fur-rimmed parka and carrying a backpack, Cpl. Tammy Lobb,for the Kelowna RCMP, said in a press release.

This is the second violent assault of a security guard working in Kelowna in just a month.

A 24-year-old female security guard at UBC Okanagan died as a result of injuries she sustained in the early hours of March 26.

A man who had been working at the university was arrested under the Mental Health Act and is in hospital, police said in the immediate aftermath of that crime.

Anyone who may have witnessed either incident is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP by calling 250-762-3300. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

