London, Ont. woman takes home $1 million through Encore: OLG

A London, Ont., woman is celebrating this week after winning a major lottery victory through Encore.

OLG says Raheema Jamal, 44, of London matched all seven Encore numbers in the Feb. 1 Lotto Max draw, taking home a cool $1 million.

In a statement released by OLG, Raheema said she used the OLG’s mobile app to check her ticket at home, and says she was speechless.

“When I saw all the zeroes… I couldn’t believe it,” Raheema said.

Raheema purchased the ticket at the Canadian Tire gas bar on Wonderland Road, according to the OLG. She recently picked up her winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

The retail employee says she plans to go on a trip with her mother.

“We will go on a safari and the rest will be saved for my niece and nephew,” she said in a statement.

