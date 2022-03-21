Menu

Sports

For 1st time ever, all dancers invited to try out for BC Lions dance team

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 21, 2022 3:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Auditions held for more inclusive BC Lions dance team' Auditions held for more inclusive BC Lions dance team
The BC Lions dance team held auditions Sunday in White Rock and for the first time, male dancers were also welcomed to try out for the 40 available spots.

When the BC Lions return to the field for the first time since 2019, they will be cheered on by a more inclusive dance team.

For the first time ever, male dancers were welcomed to try out for the 40 available spots.

Auditions were held on Sunday in White Rock and final auditions are set to be held Monday.

“B.C. has never done it,” Alexandra Severyn, the Lions dance team manager, told Global News. “And we’re open to it. How it all came about, actually, is we had our open registration call and the 10th applicant was a male. So I called up the club, I said, ‘Hey, what do you think? Let’s do it.'”

She said about a dozen men signed up for the auditions on Sunday.

Click to play video: 'The BC Lions have hired the first full time female coach in CFL history' The BC Lions have hired the first full time female coach in CFL history
The BC Lions have hired the first full time female coach in CFL history – Feb 16, 2022

Previously known as the Felions — that name will change — the team rehearses every Sunday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and then performs at the pre-season game and all nine Lions regular-season home games, as well as one potential home playoff game, according to the organization.

Trending Stories

They are also required to attend more than 200 corporate and charity functions per year.

Read more: B.C. Lions become 1st CFL team to hire full-time female coach — Alberta’s Tanya Walter

In February, the Lions became the first CFL team to hire a full-time female coach, adding Tanya Walter as a defensive assistant.

The native of Forestburg, Alta., began coaching at Edmonton’s St. Francis Xavier High School in Edmonton in 2017 and continued through last season.

“I am honoured and grateful to the Lions organization for providing me the opportunity to make this significant step in my coaching career,” Walter said in a statement.

“I can’t wait to get to work with this Lions team.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC Lions tagBC Lions Dance Team tagMale Dancers tagBC Lions dancers tagBC Lions dancers auditions tagFelions tagMale dancers BC Lions tag

